Facebook is paying $5 to users! Check who all qualify to participate in its voice recognition programme

Social media giant Facebook is offering USD 5 to some select users in a bid to improve its voice recognition technology. According to The Verge, Facebook will record the voice of some users through a new programme called “Pronounciations” in its Viewpoints market research app. The move comes after Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft had already developed their speech recognition skills and later stopped it following the complaints that third-party sources were receiving the voice recordings.

The qualifying participants will be asked to record their voice and say “Hey Portal” followed by the first name of any friend from their Facebook friend’s list. The participants will have to repeat the name for twice and can be done for up to 10 friends.

The USD 5 will be paid only at the completion of 1,000 points. On the completion of one set, the participants will receive 200 points in the Viewpoints market research app. According to the report, the participants will be offered five sets of voice recordings so that 1,000 points target could be achieved.

Hence, on the completion of all five sets, the participant will get US Dollar 5 through PayPal. The report further added that the audio recordings will not be shared with Facebook or other Facebook-owned services without the prior permission of the users.

The “Pronounciations” programme will be rolled out slowly so that all Facebook users can get access to experience it. In the US, the ‘Pronunciations’ programme will be for those attaining the minimum age of 18 years and he/she must have more than 75 friends on the social networking platform.

In a report published by Bloomberg on April 14, 2019, it stated that the social media giant has hired third-party vendors to transcribe clips of audio from users of its service. On the other hand, the Facebook-owned messaging app ‘Whatsapp’ has more than two billion users. In July, the messaging app had claimed that it has more than 400 million users only in India.