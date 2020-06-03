Facebook is making it easier to delete your old, embarrassing posts; details inside

The company said that this introduction can help users manage their posts view and manage in bulk.

Social-media platform Facebook has introduced a new tab ‘Manage Activity’ for its mobile application. The new introduction is aimed to help users ‘manage’ all the activities including posts, vidoes, statuses that had been posed in the past. For everyone, there comes a time when people are embarrassed about what they posted a few years back and would like that to not show on their timeline. The tab will help manage this kind of content on Facebook.

In order to manage the activities on Facebook page, users will be giving two options within the tab. One option is ‘Trash’ which immediately deletes all the posts made by the user. The posts will remain in the Trash folder of their account and after 30 days, the posts will be deleted permanently. Those who have deleted can retrieve the data within 30 days if it needs to be. The other option is ‘Archive’. This option allows users to archive their posts which means that the privacy settings for that particular post will be turned on. Only the user can see those posts any time he/she wants.

The company said that this introduction can help users manage their posts view and manage in bulk. The process of this has also been eased as the tab will also have some filters that will allow users to access certain posts. Among these filters, users can find posts with a person’s name or timeframe.

According to the company the feature will shortly be rolling out for iOS and Android applications. After that, it can be introduced for desktop as well followed by Facebook Lite application. The dates have not been disclosed by the company. The feature is expected to come to the rescue for those who have been wanting to clean their profiles for too long but did not as the process was cumbersome.