Facebook is looking to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct, here’s how all this might look like

WhatsApp messages are not already being collected by Facebook, the tracker claims, but the code for a local database is a work underway.

In a bid to provide an advanced and seamless experience to its users, Facebook is working to integrate its two social messaging apps- WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger (and even Instagram Direct), so users of one app can chat with users of the other. But, there is a lack of clarity about the process that Facebook will undertake for integration between WhatsApp and Messenger along with maintaining data security and user protection.

WABetaInfo reports that developer Alessandro Paluzzi informed the Facebook tipster about the possibility of integration of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. In order to manage messages and services with other WhatsApp users, the developer found some important references about this integration, like the code that suggests Facebook is creating some tables in a local database. The code references indicate that Facebook will be able to identify sounds of push alerts and even some chat information if a WhatsApp connection is blocked.

This could include information such as the contact’s phone number, a message counter if the chat is archived, but ‘not its content.’ Additionally, Facebook Messenger will be able to view members of a similar WhatsApp community as well as profile contact photos.

WhatsApp messages are not already being collected by Facebook, the tracker claims, but the code for a local database is a work underway. WABetaInfo predicts that Facebook may import the Signal protocol to encrypt and decrypt messages which WhatsApp already uses.

There is no clarification as to whether or not this feature will have a disable function, and the tracker feels that in the future, due to the complicated nature of this feature, Facebook may just look to give it up entirely. Even if this integration does see the light of day, WABetaInfo feels that messages from WhatsApp will remain end- to – end encrypted.