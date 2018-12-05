Facebook is down! Logged out users unable to log back into app, website

By: | Updated: December 5, 2018 8:23 PM

FE Tech also took note of this development as several staff members were stranded when Facebook dropped their signed-in accounts out to the login page

Facebook is acting up (Source: Reuters)

Facebook is showing some abrupt behaviour as it is logging out several users without any purpose. Many users took to Twitter to report the unusual activity on the social media network. Initially, some users were suddenly kicked out of their account while accessing, asking them to log back in. Surprisingly, users had to click on the ‘Recover Account’ as Facebook began showing error on login.

FE Tech also took note of this development as several staff members were stranded when Facebook dropped their signed-in accounts out to the login page. On trying to log back in, an error occurred that Facebook could not solve in time. Finally, an attempt to recover the account was made using different recovery options such as OTP on the mobile number, which successfully allowed the login access.

Downdetector, the website that tracks the downtimes of websites, shows a red-coloured blur over various areas in the map, where Europe is apparently hard-hit. As some users reporting the issue also belong to India, including ourselves, this problem seems to be spreading elsewhere.

