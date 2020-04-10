Facebook is adding a Quiet Mode to its app so you spend less time on it during Coronavirus outbreak

The update is now available for all iOS devices while Android users will get it in May.

Facebook is adding several new tools to its mobile application to help users better manage their time on the social media platform in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. One of the big features that it’s introducing, as part of the rollout, is an all-new Quiet mode that’s designed to mute ‘most’ push notifications. When enabled, the Quiet Mode will also remind you that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app. The update is now available for all iOS devices while Android users will get it in May.

The new tools, including the Quiet Mode, are part of the company’s “Your Time on Facebook” dashboard, which it launched back in 2018, to encourage digital well-being among users by cutting down on the time they spent using Facebook. This becomes all the more relevant in the current scenario as more and more people are cooped inside their homes to curb the spread of COVID-19 invariably also entailing a surge in online activity. Simply put, more and more people are now likely to use Facebook (and other social media platforms) to stay connected with near and dear ones and updated about the virus.

“As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook,” Facebook says about its new set of digital well-being tools.

“We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app.”

Just to be clear, Facebook already allows you to mute some push notifications. Quiet Mode is different in that it will also mute your notifications from appearing inside the app. You can set this for a designated amount of time, and in that time, you won’t see any pesky notification badges inside the app — you know, those anxiety-inducing numbered badges that you can’t help checking every time one creeps up. Facebook says Quiet Mode will mute most notifications but it isn’t immediately clear which notifications will be permitted to pass through at this point of time.

Facebook is also updating its notification settings and News Feed preferences shortcuts so users will be able to better control the type of posts they see as well as the updates they receive.

