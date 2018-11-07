Facebook introduces ‘Diwali Stories’ for users in India – How it works

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 11:26 AM

Facebook has introduced ‘Diwali Stories’ for users in India. According to a blog post by the company, the new feature will give users an option to share their favourite moments of Diwali

It’s Diwali time and tech giants have found new ways to celebrate the festival. Facebook has introduced ‘Diwali Stories’ for users in India. According to a blog post by the company, the new feature will give users an option to share their favourite moments of Diwali with their friends and family. The feature which is available in English, can only be used on November 7.

The users will see an option to share their Diwali stories in a post at the top of their News Feed after their first login on November 7. The icon will appear on top of the News Feed and the users will have an option to upload photo, video, Boomerang mode and Live video mode to share their Diwali experiences.

They will also be able to include masks, frames and interactive filters, that can be added onto photos as well as videos in real time.

The users will also have an option to merge their personal stories will Diwali stories. This means the content uploaded as Stories will be considered a Diwali Story by default, unless they choose to make it a personal Story as well.

The platform will also send direct messages that link to Diwali Stories from close friends, though the feature will be limited to users in India.

The feature is an extension of the ‘holiday Stories’ feature launched by Facebook earlier. Earlier, Facebook had offered a similar option for Halloween, that is celebrated yearly on October 31. However, this will be its first attempt in India.

