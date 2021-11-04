Facebook, Instagram appear to be down for some users; memes start pouring in on Twitter

Earlier in October, Facebook suffered from one of its longest outages wherein its entire suite of apps and services including WhatsApp went offline for hours (Reuters Photo)

Facebook and Instagram appear to be down for some users globally including in India. Users are taking to micro-blogging website Twitter to share issues, most of which seem to be centered around messaging.

It seems, Messenger and Instagram DMs are experiencing some kind of outage. The Instagram and Facebook apps seem to be working just fine for users. Some users are also reporting troubles with last seen, active status on Instagram.

As per Downdetector, the outage started at around 12am IST.

Notably, this is the first such outage after Facebook announced its big corporate restructuring, changing its name to Meta. The social media giant is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Earlier in October, Facebook suffered from one of its longest outages wherein its entire suite of apps and services including WhatsApp went offline for hours.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the fresh outage:

Me after spending 10 minutes switching between WiFi and data pic.twitter.com/8EH5zf8aKN — Magnifico Marta (@MeatyXtra) November 3, 2021

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again #instagramdown

pic.twitter.com/6bjtABIh5r — Troll (@Trollface_T__T) November 3, 2021

Me staring into my message waiting for it to be sent not knowing Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/lNUemdNi0b — 2et (Following Back) (@DaReal2ET) November 3, 2021