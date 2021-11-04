  • MORE MARKET STATS

Facebook, Instagram appear to be down for some users; memes start pouring in on Twitter

By: |
November 04, 2021 12:50 AM

It seems, Messenger and Instagram DMs are experiencing some kind of outage.

instagram downEarlier in October, Facebook suffered from one of its longest outages wherein its entire suite of apps and services including WhatsApp went offline for hours (Reuters Photo)

Facebook and Instagram appear to be down for some users globally including in India. Users are taking to micro-blogging website Twitter to share issues, most of which seem to be centered around messaging.

It seems, Messenger and Instagram DMs are experiencing some kind of outage. The Instagram and Facebook apps seem to be working just fine for users. Some users are also reporting troubles with last seen, active status on Instagram.

Related News

As per Downdetector, the outage started at around 12am IST.

Notably, this is the first such outage after Facebook announced its big corporate restructuring, changing its name to Meta. The social media giant is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Earlier in October, Facebook suffered from one of its longest outages wherein its entire suite of apps and services including WhatsApp went offline for hours.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the fresh outage:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Facebook Instagram appear to be down for some users memes start pouring in on Twitter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cloud Benefits: The great Indian SMB cloud opportunity
2Asus’s Vivobook 13 Slate Windows 11 convertible has a large OLED screen and detachable keyboard
3Microsoft announces Mesh for Teams, Loop for better hybrid working, and more at Ignite 2021