Facebook in early stages of developing a video speed dating app for ‘kind daters’

Facebook’s experiment apps: Social media giant Facebook is working on a video speed-dating app called Sparked, which has been developed by the tech giant’s in-house experimental app group – NPE Team. Sparked requires users to have a Facebook profile in order for them to create an account. The key feature of the app is that it is meant for video speed dating among kind people, which means that kindness is the theme for Sparked.

The app promises that there would be no public profiles, swiping or direct messages (DMs). The app is also free to use. As it seems, the app would cycle people through speed video dates lasting four minutes. This is something similar to what Kik app did – only it allowed two people to chat via messages for 15 minutes anonymously, and their identities were only revealed if they chose to connect with each other within that stipulated time.

On Sparked, in case the two people video speed dating wish so, a second date of a 10-minute duration would be set up, post which, if both the users wish to continue talking, they would need to exchange contact information so that they can carry on their conversation on any other platform. However, it is not yet clear how many video dates a person would be able to go on per event.

To ensure that the users are kind, the app requires users to type out why they are kind daters during sign up, which is then reviewed by human employees at Sparked, according to Facebook. They are also required to key in whom they wish to date – men, women or non-binary people – and whether they are open to dating trans people.

While reports have suggested that there was an event in Chicago for which about 50 people had signed up, when Financial Express Online checked, neither the Sparked website nor the Chicago event landing page were available, but that might be the case for India.

At the moment, reports have said that no app is available on Google Play or Apple App Store, which means it is unclear whether daters would have to attend the events via the browser website itself. The app’s existence, however, has been confirmed by Facebook, and the giant said that at the moment, it was only on a small beta test phase.