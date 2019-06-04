Facebook honours Kerala boy for fixing bug in WhatsApp, promises him a place in Hall of Fame

A report in Kerala-based Mathrubhumi said that Ananthakrishna had found a bug two months ago in WhatsApp. The bug allowed other persons to completely remove files on the messaging app without knowledge of the user.

Social media giant Facebook has honoured a Kerala student for fixing a serious error in instant messaging app WhatsApp. The student has been identified as KS Ananthakrishna, 19, a B.Tech student at Pathanamthitta Mount Zion College of Engineering College.

The report said that Ananthakrishna, a resident of Alappuzha, informed Facebook about the possible solution which was taken into consideration by the officials. After two months of observation, Facebook decided to honour the student for successfully rectifying the error.

Facebook presented him with a cash award of $500 (Rs 34,000 approximately) and also promised a spot for Ananthakrishna in the prestigious Hall of Fame. Also, Ananthakrishna’s name has figured at the 80th spot in Facebook’s Thanks List this.

Facebook awards cash prize and Hall of Fame entry to those who find serious lapses on its applications.

The report added that Ananthakrishna has been doing research on ethical hacking utilising the possibilities of Internet. He also works for Kerala Police Cyberdome, a research and development centre of Kerala Police.

Recently, researchers said that a bug in Facebook Messenger allowed websites to gain access to users’ data including who they have been chatting with. The bug was, however, fixed by the California-based social media giant. Facebook Messenger has over 130 crore users globally. In November 2018, a bug was discovered in Facebook that allowed websites to extract data from users’ profiles via cross-site frame leakage (CSFL) which is known as a side-channel attack performed on an end user’s web browser.

Despite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s extensive plan to make Facebook and other platforms owned by him safe and secure, the latest reports suggest that several applications have a number of significant vulnerabilities.

