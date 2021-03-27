Facebook Holi-themed Avatar stickers now rolling as celebrations go virtual: How to create, send and other details

If anyone is not able to see, the user might have to update the app to the latest version and reboot the app once.

Social media giant Facebook has rolled out Holi-themed Avatar stickers for people to use while wishing their near and dear ones on the festival of colours. The company has made it available for both the Facebook app as well as Facebook Messenger.

“In the past two weeks, more than 4 million people in India have made over 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on Facebook,” the company said in a statement. In this view, Facebook has introduced new stickers that are aimed at providing more options for people to express and greet others during the festival period.

According to the company, these Avatar stickers are now live for both the apps and users can find them in the comment composer box. If anyone is not able to see, the user might have to update the app to the latest version and reboot the app once.

Holi-themed Avatar stickers on Facebook: How to create Avatar

Before using the Avatar stickers on Facebook and Messenger apps, users will need to create their Avatar first.

For creation, users can go to the comment composer and click on the Smiley icon present there. Users will then have to go to the sticker tab and select Create Your Avatar option. This option can also be found in the avatar creator present in the Bookmarks section which is there in the Facebook app.

Avatar can be created there by choosing skin tone and hair.

Once an avatar is ready, it can be found in the new Holi stickers that are present in the sticker library.

While posting or commenting something on Facebook posts, or Messenger, users can select their Holi Avatar stickers

Similarly, Google has also come up with Holi celebrating feature along with a special ‘Easter egg.’ Users can check it out on Google’s search results page for smartphones as well as desktop. If users type in the words ‘Holi’ or ‘Holi festival’, an image of three bowls of colour appear. Upon tapping it, some festive colours will be spread all over the page.