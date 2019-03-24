Facebook, Google face steeper privacy fines under Australia plan

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 12:27 PM

Tech giants such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will face tougher penalties if they flout privacy laws, under a plan Australia’s prime minister said is necessary to safeguard personal information.

Facebook, Google face steeper privacy fines under Australia planFacebook, Google face steeper privacy fines under Australia plan

Tech giants such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will face tougher penalties if they flout privacy laws, under a plan Australia’s prime minister said is necessary to safeguard personal information.

Australia’s government will introduce measures to increase fines for breaches, strengthen disclosure policies and embolden its privacy regulator to crack down on data misuse, according to a statement Sunday.

The plan comes amid mounting pressure for social media platforms to remove offensive and extremist content after 50 people died in last week’s attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. The shooting were live-streamed.

“They need to stop hate content and they need to do the right thing with people’s information,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

The measures will increase the penalty for serious or repeated data-breaches from A$2.1 million ($1.49 million) to A$10 million. Companies could also be charged three times the value of any benefit gained or 10 percent of the company’s annual domestic turnover, whichever is greater.

Social media and online companies will also be called on to stop using or disclosing an individual’s information upon request, and face tighter rules on protecting the personal information of children and vulnerable groups.

Minor Breaches
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will also receive new powers to issue infringement notices to those who don’t cooperate in resolving minor breaches.

Next week’s federal budget will also provide the regulator with a A$25 million funding boost over three years to investigate breaches and oversee online privacy rules.

The policies will be made through amendments to the Privacy Act. Legislation will be drafted for consultation in the second half of 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Facebook, Google face steeper privacy fines under Australia plan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition