Facebook gets India patent for invention to give universal support to cell phones

Social media giant Facebook has been granted an Indian patent for its invention relating to device, system and method for adapting information services, software and code to conform to individual’s device parameters, for enabling proper viewing on their mobile phones. The latest patent gain gives a leg-up to Facebook’s efforts to provide universal support to a wide variety of mobile phones, without having to compromise with the quality of the service.

Facebook received the patent from the Chennai patent office on Tuesday, at a time when the content and information service providers are striving to accommodate the technological diversity on the screens of the mobile devices by providing the users the universal support for all devices without compromising appearance and functionality. It filed the application titled ‘device, system and method for providing distributed online services’, in 2011.

The company, in its patent document, said the invention comprises a device, system and method for running mobile applications, including a server and a client installed in a mobile device. The client connects to the server via a network, displays content, receives user input and sends user input to the server. In turn, the server uses the client to receive user input and displays content for running applications for the mobile device.

Throwing some light on the subject, the document said mobile devices come in with thousands of hardware and software varieties having different operating systems, screen solutions and input controls. One way to provide universal support is by porting, which has got many disadvantages, including being time-consuming and costly. Porting is a process in which software or code is adapted to conform to a computing environment different from that for which the software was originally designed.

For example, to display a website code on screen of a mobile device having a different browser than that for which the code was written, the website code may be altered to comport with the requirements and capabilities of the different browser. Multiple versions of a service solution must be generated with variations to match the specific hardware and software combinations that exist on the target mobile devices, it said. Currently, using the lowest common denominator of the function, as default, is a common solution for providing universal service in the technologically diverse world of mobile devices.

Online service providers use wireless application protocol websites, which essentially are adaptations of their regular websites with reduced, cut-down versions of content, features and functionality. Facebook submitted that in order to take advantage of advanced capabilities, parallel versions of the service must be developed, checked and maintained.