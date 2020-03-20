Facebook gets dark mode redesign on desktop, here is how it works

The company will set the new change as default later this year.

Social media giant Facebook is now rolling out dark mode for desktop users. Majority of Facebook users will now have access to a new desktop redesign that the company announced last year during its F8 conference. According to a TechCrunch report, the new desktop design includes a clean profile, tabbed home screen and dark mode. The company will set the new change as default later this year. However, users can opt for it before as well, the report said.

A streamlined navigation system is expected in the new desktop redesign that will pull Marketplace, Groups, Watch and other features on top of the screen, the report said. Not only this but users can also witness transition and home page loading quick. It will also boast more sensible layouts and a larger font, the report added. Another feature that Facebook is likely to add is giving users a preview of many things on mobile devices before sharing. The process to create pages, events, ads and groups has also been escalated. Groups and Events are important features for Facebook with 400 million and 700 million active users in a month.

The best feature of the new change is undoubtedly the dark mode which can be turned off and on by making changes in the Settings. The report said that the dark mode is designed in a way that it will reduce screen glare and maintain contrast. One can access dark mode by going to Settings and clicking on “See new Facebook.” If anyone wants the homepage to go back to the current one, the user has to click on “Switch to Classic Facebook.”

The company initially tested this in October last year. The dark mode had already been enabled in Facebook owned WhatsApp and Instagram. The new design launched today comes after the company rolled out Messenger’s sweeping redesign where the company has removed Discover tab from Messenger.