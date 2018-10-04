Facebook extends account deletion grace period to 30 days

“We’ve seen people try to log in to accounts they’ve opted to delete after the 14-day period. The increase gives people more time to make a fully informed choice,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge. (File photo)

Facebook has increased the account deletion grace period from 14 to 30 days, giving users more time to decide and revive their accounts.

“Now, when you go to delete your Facebook account, you have up to one month to reverse the decision if you choose to log back in. Facebook won’t automatically restore your account if you log in, but it says you will have ‘the option to cancel your request’,” The Verge reported late on Wednesday.

“We’ve seen people try to log in to accounts they’ve opted to delete after the 14-day period. The increase gives people more time to make a fully informed choice,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge.