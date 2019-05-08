Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal: Exec meeting with lawmakers ahead of FTC settlement

By:
Washington | Updated: May 8, 2019 1:47:24 AM

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is meeting with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of an expected settlement with the FTC

FILE PHOTO: Facebook?s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg was meeting with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of an expected settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, a spokesman for Senator Jerry Moran said.

Sandberg was expected to meet with Moran on Tuesday amid reports that the social media giant will soon settle an investigation of revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said last month the settlement could cost between $3 billion and $5 billion.

Moran is also one of six senators on a working group to draft a bill aimed at setting standards for online privacy for consumers.

Facebook did not immediately comment on Sandberg’s meetings.

