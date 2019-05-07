Facebook deletes more accounts linked to Russia

New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 2:25:11 AM

The move comes as Facebook tries to curb the use of the network for propaganda in the wake of rising regulatory scrutiny.

Facebook Inc said on Monday it had removed multiple pages, groups and accounts linked mostly to Russia that were used to spread misleading information on the social network and its Instagram service.

The company deleted 97 accounts from Russia that focused on Ukraine and another 21 that focused on Austria, the Baltics, Germany, Spain, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, Facebook said in a blog

The social media company had in March removed 2,632 pages, groups, and accounts from Facebook and Instagram linked to Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo for similar reasons.

