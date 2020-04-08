Facebook comes to the rescue of couples who can’t meet due to Coronavirus lockdown with new app

The app has been developed by a small team at Facebook called the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team.

Coronavirus lockdown: As most of the world is dealing with lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Facebook has launched a new app for couples who are unable to meet. The messaging app called “Tuned”, allows couples to chat, share music and pictures and also gives them a timeline of shared memories. At present, the app is only available on Apple App Store for users in Canada and the United States though.

The app has been developed by a small team at Facebook called the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team. This team has been allotted the task of creating new products for social media from scratch.

The NPE team describes the app as a private space for the user and their significant other, where they can just be themselves. In the category for social networking, the app has been ranked at 872nd position in the US and at the 550th position in Canada for now, according to Sensor Tower data.

Before this, Facebook had launched a separate desktop application for its Messenger. The move came after the social media giant witnessed a surge of over 100% in the audience using the messenger on desktop for video as well as voice calling. It also offered user free and unlimited video calls for groups, as against several platforms which recently became popular for video calling. The app is available on Windows as well as MacOS and offers users several features like the benefit of a larger screen, making it easier to make video calls among groups, the benefit of multitasking and also synching the chats of the users across desktop and mobiles.