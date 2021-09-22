Facebook claims it has spent $13 billion on user safety and security since 2016

The $13 billion Facebook has claimed to spend also backs up its 2018 promise. (Reuters)

Facebook has spent $13 billion on user “safety and security” since 2016 with a dedicated 40,000-strong workforce, the US social media giant said following a week of Wall Street Journal leaks.

The company said The Wall Street Journal leaks missed important context about complicated issues and revealed the numbers to show how it addressed the problems on Facebook and Instagram.

In a blog post, Facebook said: “In the past, we didn’t address safety and security challenges early enough in the product development process.”

“But we have fundamentally changed that approach. Today, we embed teams focusing specifically on safety and security issues directly into product development teams, allowing us to address these issues during our product development process, not after it.”

The Wall Street Journal had alleged that Facebook delayed action despite knowing of serious problems such as Covid-19 misinformation and negative emotional effect on the platform’s users. However, it delayed fixing these problems due to fear of weakening engagement. Facebook executive Nick Clegg has already issued a rebuttal and accused the newspaper of deliberately mischaracterising what the company was trying to do.