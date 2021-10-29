Facebook changes its name to ‘Meta’: Five key things you must know

“Meta” word has been derived from the Greek word that means “beyond”. The word symbolises that there is always more to build (Photo: Reuters)

Facebook is no longer Facebook. It’s Meta. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook announced the news at the company’s Connect event last night. The change of the name however does not apply to its individual platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It will only be applicable to the parent company that owns them.

Here are five things you must know about Facebook’s corporate rebranding:

Why the name change?

The rebrand of the tech giant comes as the company faces criticism from regulators and lawmakers for its policies, market power, algorithms and more around data security and privacy.

Meta: Meaning and significance

Mark Zuckerberg in his letter stated that the “Meta” word has been derived from the Greek word that means “beyond”. The word symbolises that there is always more to build, he said. “Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA, we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started,” Zuckerberg added.

Apps, brands aren’t changing: Zuckerberg

In the letter, the social media giant’s CEO has noted that the name change would not affect how Facebook and other apps work. “Our apps and their brands aren’t changing either. We’re still the company that designs technology around people,” Zuckerberg says. You will still be using Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram the way you used to. From now on, the company will be Metaverse first and not Facebook first. It will no longer be a social media company but only a social media app that is a part of meta.

Is Facebook changing its logo too?

Yes. The company has come up with a new sign/logo at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California to replace the earlier Thumbs up like logo.

Zuckerberg on Facebook papers

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has termed Facebook paper as unfair criticism. The company formerly known as Facebook also said that it plans to begin trading under the stock ticker “MVRS” on December 1.

What is Mark Zuckerberg profile’s now?

The job title in Mark Zuckerberg’s personal Facebook page has been changed to: “Founder and CEO at Meta”. On his plans to remain CEO at Facebook in the next 5 years, Zuckerberg told The Verge, “Probably. I don’t have a specific date how long I want to be doing this for. I guess what I could say is I’m very excited about the next chapter of what we’re doing.”