Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg secretly uses TikTok: Report

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has been secretly using TikTok. According to a report, Mark Zuckerberg is using the @finkd handle which is similar to what Zuckerberg uses on Twitter. However, the @finkd account is not verified and does not have many followers as well.

Zuckerberg and his company has time and again tried to emulate the popularity that is enjoyed by TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance. Facebook recently launched a standalone app called Lasso that features similar to TikTok’s. Meanwhile, Instagram announced it has introduced Reels as a new camera tool that lets users record 15 second-long video music remixes, a la TikTok.

The big advantage of Reels is that it is a part of Instagram which already has over 1 billion users worldwide. Reels are currently available only in Brazil and it goes by the name of Cenas. However, it is expected that Reels will be rolled out soon across the globe.

TikTok was earlier known as musical.ly before it was bought by ByteDance – TikTok’s parent company back in 2017. TikTok was bought by ByteDance for $800 million dollars and was merged with ByteDance’s short video app Douyin.

TikTok has more than 800 million users across the globe with Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had recently made a statement where he revealed that TikTok has more users than Instagram in India.

Earlier in the year, TikTok had been banned in India due to privacy concerns. In April 2019, a state government in India had banned the Chinese short video making app saying that the app was promoting pornography. ByteDance suffered massive losses during that period in India but later the ban was lifted from the app and it was available on both Google Playstore and App Store on the iOS platform.

TikTok has the backing of Softbank Group based in Japan. The app is very popular with teenagers across the globe.