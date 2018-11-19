Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company ‘at war’, asks employees to act faster

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 6:09 PM

A recent report suggested that the investors are creating pressure on Zuckerberg to resign as the company chairman and should continue holding the position of CEO

Mark Zuckerberg is rampant on fighting the criticism mounting over Facebook (Source: Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg is embroiled in yet another ‘scandal’ after The New York Times ‘uncovered’ how company COO Sheryl Sandberg headed a campaign that lobbied against the people criticising the social media company over the practices it has followed so far. The company is under the scanner again and Mark Zuckerberg wants to fight every bit of criticism as he has reportedly told the employees that he would become a more aggressive CEO going forward because Facebook was “at war”.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg called a meeting of top executives to address the potential admonishment that will be poured in by the critics, regulators, and investors over the poor handling of the Cambridge Analytica fiasco back in June. The report added that Zuckerberg expressed frustration over the lethargic treatment by the executives towards the incident and that they need “make progress faster.”

Zuckerberg’s hastiness in how the company should handle the data scandal has reportedly caused an uproar in the company, leaving many top executives disgruntled, so much so it led to the departure of top-ranking officials including the co-founders of WhatsApp and Instagram. In fact, Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp, said in an interview that Mark Zuckerberg was bullish about monetising WhatsApp soon after Facebook acquired it in 2014, referring to the introduction of advertisements on WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg’s solution to every problem that has entered the picture so far has apparently ended up the company being at the profitable end, as per the critics and regulators who have time and again criticised Facebook CEO. A recent report suggested that the investors are creating pressure on Zuckerberg to resign as the company chairman and should continue holding the position of CEO. Jonas Kron, senior vice president at Trillium Asset Management, a firm that owns a $10.9 million stake in Facebook, reportedly called on Zuckerberg to step down as the chairman. He said, “Facebook is behaving like it’s a special snowflake. It’s not. It is a company and companies need to have a separation of chair and CEO.”

