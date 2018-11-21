Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plays defiant yet another time, says he won’t resign

Mark Zuckerberg addressed major issues raised by critics recently (Source: Reuters)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat for an exclusive interview with CNN on Tuesday, spilling the beans on the recent admonishment cast by regulators, investors, and analysts over the recent uncovering by The New York Times. While the interview outlined most sensitive topics Zuckerberg is mired in, Facebook supremo gave a bold and clear stance on his decision to continue holding the office of chairman of the company. “That’s not the plan… I’m not currently thinking that that makes sense,” Zuckerberg told CNN in the interview.

Addressing the toplining issue of the unravelling of the company’s association with an opposition group PR firm that is particularly infamous in the US for lobbying against the government on the basis of extensive opposition research. Zuckerberg reaffirmed his statement that he was unfamiliar with the matter involving Facebook’s linkage with the firm. However, he stressed on the bigger question that has been looming over the managerial responsibility Zuckerberg is expected to discharge. “I learned about this when I read the report as well. But I’m not so sure that that’s the most important point,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zuckerberg said he wasn’t “particularly happy” about the whole coverage where Facebook ended up grappling in a turmoil, especially when it still had to hand out olive branches to regulators over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. “When I read about this, what made me want to look into this more deeply. So, the intention here is never to attack an individual,” Zuckerberg expressed. He also said that Sheryl Sandberg will stay in the role of COO of Facebook, even though she is in the limelight of the PR firm hiring fiasco. “Sheryl is a really important part of this company…I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done together. And I hope that we work together for decades more to come.”

When questioned on his unchecked powers as the chairman and CEO of the company, Zuckerberg said that these issues cannot be solved ‘fundamentally’ as it will require partnerships with governments around the world, nonprofit organisations, and other companies from all over the world to blueprint a scheme that is meant to limit the extent of powers a person is bestowed on alongside the responsibilities. “I don’t think fundamentally we’re going to be able to address these issues by ourselves.”

Mark Zuckerberg has lately been defensive about the company’s approach, which is abundantly visible from yet another interview where he reiterated the answers he is mostly seen uttering to pacify the critics for a long time. However, one thing that has come out of this interview to answer leadership issues in the company is Zuckerberg’s denial to relinquishing his rights and powers as Facebook CEO and chairman.