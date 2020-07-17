Facebook brings Zoom-like screen-sharing feature for Messenger users on Android and iOS

Facebook believes that the introduction of this feature in mobile applications can be a fun way for users to engage and connect with friends and family.

The social media giant Facebook has recently introduced a new feature that will allow users to share their mobile screens. Next time users will have to use the web or other desktop app if they have to share screens via Messenger. All Android and iOS users can do it now while video calling. The process is as simple as it is in video-conferencing application Zoom and the screen can be shared instantly.

What’s interesting about this is while on a video call, users can scroll through camera rolls with everyone whom they have shared screen with. Apart from this, activities like online shopping and checking social media accounts can be done together. Facebook believes that the introduction of this feature in mobile applications can be a fun way for users to engage and connect with friends and family members and show them what the users are upto live.

Since Messenger Rooms can have up to 16 people on a group video call (web/ desktop), therefore the screen can be shared for all 16 group members at a time. It is likely that the company will increase the group video call limit by 50. Apart from this, there may be some more control features for members that will define who will get more control features while sharing a screen. This means that some participants may be limited from screen sharing options.

Meanwhile, the company also has plans for integrating its Messenger app with its another entity WhatsApp. The company has been reportedly working on it and when the feature is out, the two applications will be able to communicate with each other. However, it is still unclear how the company manages to maintain data encryption as well as user security once the integration option comes in.