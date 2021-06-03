Facebook brings updates for businesses as it tweaks WhatsApp Business API, allows companies to use Messenger API for Instagram

The company is also working on bringing a feature that would allow businesses to show a menu of 10 autofilled responses

WhatsApp Business: Facebook has tweaked the WhatsApp Business API and has made it easier for businesses to begin its operations on the instant messaging platform. The new updates would allow customers to connect with this business quickly, according to a company announcement on Wednesday during Facebook’s annual developer conference F8 Refresh. The updates would let businesses come onboard the platform within a span of just five minutes, down from the previous process that took weeks. Apart from that, new messaging features are also being brought in with the aim of easing the conversations between customers and businesses. With these announcements, WhatsApp is likely eyeing new businesses to join it.

Among the major changes brought into the WhatsApp Business API is the faster experience for businesses, with the company saying that the improvements would make it easier for medium and large businesses to interact with customers. Another change is support for more messages for timely notifications, be it more information about a product or update about a product being back in stock.

The company is also working on bringing a feature that would allow businesses to show a menu of 10 autofilled responses, from which customers can choose their response, eliminating the need for them to type out their query to some extent. A similar kind of reply button with three pre-fed options would also be available. The instant messaging platform is also looking to put in place a mechanism for users to provide feedback when they are blocking a business.

The Mark Zuckerberg-run company has also announced that now, all businesses would be able to use its Messenger API in order to interact with users on Instagram, in a significant step towards allowing companies and businesses to leverage the wider Facebook platform. This integration had been announced at a beta level in October last year, and now, the feature is being brought out globally.

It would first be made available to all developers across the world, and then spread to businesses in a phased manner. For businesses, phase 1 would aim at Instagram accounts having more between 10,000 and 1 lakh followers, allowing them to connect to the API. The second phase in July would expand this to users having followers more than 1,000 and less than 1 lakh, before it would onboard the remaining accounts by the third quarter.

Before this, businesses that wanted to interact with users were forced to do so either using Instagram itself or through the tech giant’s unified business inbox, which has limited capabilities.