Facebook, Apple, Microsoft play safe after Donald Trump’s win: See the reactions

In such uncertain times, agreeable with Donald Trump or not, the CEOs will have to look for opportunities, but at the moment they needed to assure their employees. But is that what most of these CEOs did by taking a middle ground? (Source: Reuters)

Donald Trump winning the US presidential elections, shocked the world as he defeated Hillary Clinton to head the most powerful country in the World. The 2016 US presidential election is arguably one of the most convoluted and hateful ones ever, with the maximum divide between the people. As a matter of fact, reports have suggested, both Clinton and Trump were the most unpopular presidential candidates ever. After Trump’s win, people reacted in extremes, giving conflicting reasons. This has prompted the heads of top tech giants to address the win and the employees. In such uncertain times, the sentiment is quite evident in the addresses of the tech executives. Trump, according to his earlier campaign speeches has an ‘American-centric’, and it is expected that companies which outsource jobs to countries like China, India and others, will have to pay higher corporate taxes. So, in an uncertain situation, agreeable or not, the CEOs will have to look for opportunities, but at the moment they needed to assure their employees. But is that what most of these CEOs did by taking a middle ground?

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post wrote: “Holding Max, I thought about all the work ahead of us to create the world we want for our children. This work is bigger than any presidency and progress does not move in a straight line. The most important opportunities of Max’s generation — like curing all disease, improving education, connecting everyone and promoting equal opportunity — will take a long-term focus and find new ways for all of us to work together, sometimes over decades. We are all blessed to have the ability to make the world better, and we have the responsibility to do it. Let’s go work even harder.”

Also read | Is Facebook responsible for Donald Trump becoming the President? Here’s how it influenced the US election results

Apple CEO Tim Cook, wrote a memo to Apple employees: “We have a very diverse team of employees, including supporters of each of the candidates. Regardless of which candidate each of us supported as individuals, the only way to move forward is to move forward together. While there is a discussion today about uncertainties ahead, you can be confident that Apple’s North Star hasn’t changed. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a LinkedIn post, said: “Yesterday we witnessed the democratic process in action here in the US. The results are of importance around the world, and I know that interest is shared among Microsoft employees. We congratulate the president-elect and look forward to working with all those elected yesterday. Our commitment to our mission and values are steadfast, and in particular fostering a diverse and inclusive culture. With that in mind and looking to the future, Brad Smith today outlined in a blog Microsoft’s thoughts and recommendations for the new Administration and Congress.”