Facebook app to soon introduce dark mode: Here’s the first glimpse

Facebook may soon unveil Dark Mode for its mobile users after rolling out the feature on the social network’s messaging app, Facebook Messenger. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong found that Facebook is testing a darker colour scheme on the Android version of its app.

The Dark Mode inverts the white-colour background to dark shade to make the interface soothing for use in the nighttime. The colour of text in the app is inverted as well.

“I came across this unreleased dark mode in Facebook’s mobile app for Android by looking into the code underneath, which indicates Facebook has recently started implementing the long-awaited dark mode into their mobile app,” she wrote in her blog.

However, Wong noted that the Dark Mode seems to be in an early stage of development as the feature appears in certain parts of the app like the Groups tab has some dark text displaying against a dark background.

Facebook is working on Dark Mode for mobile I wrote a blog about this: https://t.co/X5tAZuIlPz Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/w3vYpRgxUY — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 12, 2019

Understandably, for Facebook to roll out its mobile Dark Mode may take a while given the scale of the mobile app.

Facebook has yet not commented on its plans regarding mobile Dark Mode.

If Facebook rolls out Dark Mode on its app, the company will become the first company to bring coherence in the health-sensitive features in its apps.

The Messenger became the first app from Facebook’s suite to have the pro-health feature that cuts down on the harmful effects of exposure to white light and makes the interface user-friendly. The tech giant is reportedly testing Dark Mode feature on its popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. Some reports also indicate to Facebook’s similar plans for Instagram.

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the company is making efforts to offer more ways to users disconnect from their screen. Moving in this direction, the company introduced the feature that let users track the time spent on the Facebook app.