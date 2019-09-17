Facebook announces new video tools, adds new Instagram Live features

Facebook said it is now offering enhanced tools, more features with improved analytics, among others. (Image: Facebook Newsroom)

Facebook on Monday made announcements on several updates focussed on encouraging the video creators and publishers community, at a session at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, reported TechCrunch.

These updates include changes made by the Mark Zuckerberg-led company to its live video broadcasting features, Facebook Watch Party and Creator Studio. Facebook said it is now offering enhanced tools, more features with improved analytics, among others.

The new Facebook features mean that creators and publishers could prepare for and simulcast live broadcasts, ways to benefit more from Watch Party events, and check new metrics for better video performance. Additionally, content creators could also choose to schedule Instagram/IGTV content for up to six months beforehand, said the TechCrunch report.

As video advertising gains ground and battle for viewership heats up, it is not surprising that Facebook is putting an emphasis on videos even as it takes a valiant attempt to take on the video-sharing giant, YouTube.

As per a 2017 study by Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) Complete Forecast, 80 per cent of the world’s internet traffic will be through video by 2021.

Moreover, the internet is also increasingly becoming easily accessible. According to Kantar IMRB ICUBE report, the internet user base in India alone surpassed the 500 million mark and is likely to reach 627 million by the end of 2019.

Seeing as the report also revealed that 97 per cent of users preferred using mobile phone to access the internet, companies are heavily focussing on content on their websites and Facebook’s new updates reflect just that.

Let’s take a look at the new Facebook updates –

Live video

Facebook, for its live video, is now launching many highly awaited features to Facebook Pages. To note, this would not be for Profiles as this update is more or less an attempt to fulfil the requirements of professional broadcasters who use Facebook’s live broadcasting capabilities other than, say, YouTube, or not use it at all.

Creators can now use the “rehearsal” feature in the Live API to live broadcast to selective audience – Page admins and editors so that they could test their production setups, prior to going live in front of a full audience.

Editing features have been added as well. Users could now also trim the starting and the end of a live video. The duration of the live video has also been increased up to eight hours.

The most important addition is the streaming option to other apps, meaning – creators can now use apps which allow them streaming to more than one streaming service at a given time via simulcasting through the Live API.

It must also be noted that Live video has also been introduced to Facebook Lite as well.

Instagram & IGTV scheduling

What has Instagram influencers and media companies buzzing is the fact that video content creators can now publish and schedule their Instagram Feed and IGTV content for as far ahead as six months. Facebook has said that the Instagram Feed and IGTV drafting and editing will also be rolled out in the coming months. It will also be safe to guess that Instagram Stories will become a part of this new strategy for video publishers.

Creator Studio

Facebook has also added an update to Creator Studio, which is essentially used by publishers to manage and check the performance of their content on both Facebook and Instagram.

Soon, the dashboard will be getting a new feature in ‘Loyalty Insights’ that would tell creators the kind of videos that are driving return viewers.

Moreover, a new metric is also being added over a next few months. The latest Distribution metric will point each video’s performance on the basis of the Page’s average on metrics, including: Average Minutes Watched, 1 Minute Views and Retention.

Furthermore, eyeing regional markets, Creator Studio will be supporting 13 more languages for auto-captioning, including Hindi, Chinese, Urdu, Tamil, Arabic, Italian, Malay, German, Russian, Tagalog, Turkish, Vietnamese and Thai. The studio already supports languages such as English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Watch Party

There are several new updates for the Watch Party feature, which includes Pages scheduling a party in advance in order to create anticipation, “replays” which will allow others to watch the video after it airs, tagging business partners in branded content along with new analytics to check performance.

The Live Commenting that lets a host to go live in a Watch Party to make their commentary is also available globally.