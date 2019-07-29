Facebook allows you to control and limit ads; here’s how

In order to do away with the pesky ads, one should also restrict what information Facebook can utilise for targeting ads (Image source: Reuters)

Ads on Facebook could be very pesky and more often than not leave you with a feeling that the social media giant is snooping on you. However, if deleting Facebook is not an option for you, then there is a way you could restrict Facebook’s ability to read user behaviour for targeted ads.

Facebook lets its users hide ad topics, limit what information advertisers can use and prevent the social network from using partners’ data for targeting ads.

However, since Facebook still has information on your age and the country you live in, the ads on your News Feed will still be relevant to at least those two parameters, along with some random ads.

How to limit ads on Facebook

– Head to Facebook’s website or open its app

– Navigate to Settings from the top-right menu

– Select “Ads” on the far left

– Start by turning off the following in the “ad settings” panel

Ads based on data from partners – Switching it “not allowed” will restrict ads on data Facebook has acquired about you from its partners.

Ads based on your activity on Facebook company products that you see elsewhere – Turning this off restricts the ads you see on Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Ads that include your social actions – Switching it off will restrict the social network from using your name and likes for ads shown to people in your friends list – friends and family.

Restrict what information is used with Facebook

In order to do away with the pesky ads, one should also restrict what information Facebook can utilise for targeting ads. To do that, there are two more sections in Facebook’s ad settings.

Head to “your information” on Facebook’s ad settings where you can turn off Facebook’s ability to utilise your relationship status, company you work in, job title and your education to target ads. Turn off all the information you don’t wish to share with the social network.

Clicking on “hide ad topics” will turn off ads which specifically target topics such as alcohol, pets and parenting. You have the option to hide the ads for six months, a year or even permanently.

What’s Facebook doing to limit target ads

Recently, the social media giant announced that it will roll out a new feature named Clear History in the later half of this year which will expand its users’ options to restrict ad targeting.

Seeing the new feature could take a while, controlling what you share with facebook is the best option for now to prevent companies from using your data for target ads.