Facebook adds this important WhatsApp feature in Messenger

(Source: Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg’s push to integrate WhatsApp and other Facebook-owned social media platforms could blur the lines between the popular messaging platforms. And Facebook appears to be doing so through the introduction of new features to begin with.

One such example is the option Facebook has given its users to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app from one person or within a group, much like what WhatsApp users get. The new Facebook option allow users to now delete a message via Messenger by long pressing on a message and clicking on “Remove” > “Remove for Everyone” option.

The company has started releasing this feature on the Messenger app on both Android and iOS, reported Forbes. However, there is a catch. Users have no option but to remove the messages within the time frame of ten minutes of the messages being sent.

It is interesting to note that TechCrunch reported in April last year that “some of Mark Zuckerberg’s messages were deleted from the inbox of many of the Messenger users. Facebook had stated the company was “limiting the retention period” for Mark Zuckerberg’s messages “for security reasons.”

Then Facebook came to the decision that the company will make the “delete message” feature available for all users in future. WhatsApp users started using the “unsend” messages after October 2017.