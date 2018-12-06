Facebook adds new updates in Messenger Lite – All you need to know

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 2:58 PM

Facebook's Messenger Lite has got richer with more features such as animated GIFs and most customization features that were available in the full-sized Messenger app.

Facebook, Facebook new updates, facebook messenger lite, facebook messenger app, animated GIFsStarting now, people can express themselves more in chats with family and friends by sending and playing animated GIFs. (Reuters)

Facebook’s Messenger Lite has got richer with more features such as animated GIFs and most customization features that were available in the full-sized Messenger app. “While you could receive GIFs in Messenger Lite for some time, they were not animated. Starting now, people can express themselves more in chats with family and friends by sending and playing animated GIFs. “To send a GIF, use a third party keyboard (such as the Google keyboard), search for GIFs in their library, and send a more expressive message,” Krish Gali, Product Manager, Facebook, wrote in a blog post late Wednesday.

Users can now also customize their conversations with different people and groups and make various colour choices and emojis to make the chat more personal. With the new updates, Facebook’s Messenger Lite app has become a feature-rich service but the size still remains under 10MB.

Also read| Facebook is down! Logged out users unable to log back into app, website

The lightweight messaging app is available in over 100 countries got video chat capabilities earlier this year. Messenger Lite earlier had Messenger’s core experiences such as messaging, sending and receiving photos and links and receiving stickers. It uses the same bolt logo as Messenger but with colours reversed. The bolt is blue with a white chat bubble background.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Facebook adds new updates in Messenger Lite – All you need to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition