Fabcurate: One-stop fabrics shop for fashion houses

Sanjay Desai, director, Fabcurate

A multitude of fabrics, manmade and natural fibres, weaving and printing patterns determine the contours of the textile industry and what will be the trending fabric, colour or design next season is anybody’s guess. In such a situation, bulk fabric suppliers have to be nimble-footed as well as house a mammoth range of materials. Fabcurate, a Surat-based online fabrics store which sells a variety of top-quality fabrics sourced from across the country, seems to have crafted the perfect template for this. Garnering over 8,000 orders per month, it has cemented its position as the go-to destination for all types of fabrics, traditional as well as contemporary textile prints including Kalamkari, Ajrakh, Bandhani, Ikat, Batik, Bagru Dabu, Indigo, Tye & Dye, Banarasi, Kashish, Shibori, Bagh Print and more. “We are creating glorious art through fabrics,” says Sanjay Desai, director, Fabcurate. “Fabric from 28 states is now available at a click.”

This online fabrics store plans on processing around 2500 orders per day. “Textile business isn’t any normal business, it’s a new trend setter and is capable of bringing revolution in the world of fabrics,” says Desai, adding, “Not just in India, we ship orders globally, and we want to make a statement that our fabrics and the kind of designs we offer are exactly what a generation like this needs.”

Fabcurate’s special focus has been traditional handlooms. By collaborating with the talented artisans in the handloom and textile community, it not only gives them a platform to show their talent, but also gives them an opportunity to push their creative potential and bring out their own version of the traditional heritage.“We celebrate every artist from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” says Desai.

For bespoke fashion brands or independent designers, Fabcurate is a treasure house of fabrics. It doesn’t just bring them a plethora of premium fabrics to choose from but also gives an opportunity to get custom fabric printed with their own design to create something totally unique. There is no minimum quantity restrictions on orders, and buyers can take the help of Fabcurate’s Fabric Estimator to decide how much of the fabric is necessary and place the order. “Fabcurate exists to celebrate people who are devoted to fashion and style,” says Desai, adding, “The environment is changing rapidly, and to keep up with it, we make affordable fabrics for every class of family.”

Since July 2020, Fabcurate has witnessed a growth of 500% and aims to clock a revenue of more than Rs 50 crore in FY 2021-22. “We have seen growth in performance very rapidly, and expect this to continue. Increasing overseas orders is one way to improve sales,” he says.