Express IT Awards: It’s all about smart solutions

Subramaniam Ramadorai, veteran of India’s IT industry, will give away the awards at the Seventh Express IT Awards in Mumbai on Friday. The winners — across a dozen categories — have been picked by a high-powered jury chaired by TV Mohandas Pai, investor and former Infosys CFO. The other members were Gopichand Katragadda, former CTO of the Tata Group and former head of GE’s India Research, Sharad Sharma, co-founder of iSPIRT, Professor S Sadagopan, IIIT director, and Sid Pai, technology consultant and investor.

In the individual category, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who built Naukri.com, India’s biggest employment site, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Harsh Jain, founder of online gaming platform Dream11, will walk away with the Newsmaker of the Year Award.

Picking winners in a field that is as vibrant as technology is never easy given there’s a fair bit of innovation taking place. The 300-odd entries had been assessed and fact-checked by knowledge partner PWC to arrive at a short-list but the fastidious jury scrutinised every one of these painstakingly. While appraising the contenders, the jury members looked for innovative solutions which are home-grown and cater for India-specific problems. To be sure, the ideas needed to be scalable, the technology cutting edge. Among the areas which threw up solutions were cyber security, packaging, logistics and travel.

As the team at PWC, Pavan Kumar and Varun Sharma, who have been associated with the awards since the start in 2013, pointed out the quality of entries has improved over the years even as the number has stayed high.

“Today many more tech disruptors are visible across categories, earlier it was more the traditional IT companies that participated in the competition,” they said. Also, over the last two years, one can see many more home-grown solutions which are on par with global standards.

This is something the jury appreciates. Indeed, while appraising a solution, members benchmark them to global standards. Kumar and Sharma added that many more small companies were coming up with promising solutions.

Over the years, the Express IT Awards have evolved to showcase solutions in new categories – Fintech for instance. Among the winners in this space include NPCI whose Bhim app revolutionised the payments space dominated by foreign credit card firms. The e-governance category has become increasingly popular with several state governments participating. While large companies such as TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have been regular winners, a new category for start-ups was introduced to appreciate efforts of small entrepreneurs.