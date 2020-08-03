Explained: What is natural language processing GPT-3, and how it works

While GPT-3 has a better AI, no doubt, what differentiates it, is the vast database and high-level processing. (Image: OpenAI Blog)

OpenAI last month launched the third iteration of its natural language processing software called Generative Pretrained Transformer, GPT-3. Quite an enhancement over GPT-2, released in a testing version last year, GPT-3 promises more functionality. It has a larger database than the previous iteration and offers more reliability and accuracy. GPT-3 is like any artificial intelligence programme, just with a more extensive database.

What is natural language processing?

Natural language processing is how a software or programme reads language. It first checks for grammar and then for semantics. The more a software reads, the better it understands. So, if the information fed into the programme increases, so does its understanding. GPT-3 has a database of 175 billion parameters.

How is GPT-3 different? What are the improvements over GPT-2?

When OpenAI released its first iteration of the software, the sole play was advanced machine learning. While GPT-3 has a better AI, no doubt, what differentiates it, is the vast database and high-level processing. It has 100-times the database that GPT-2 had. So, its accuracy is much better, but that does

not mean that it can match human intelligence. But it will certainly be good at specific tasks. Last year, a GPT-2 test showed that the programme had an accuracy of 89% as far as children’s book writing was concerned; humans did only a bit better at 92%. But in the case of Winograd Schema Challenge, it was only 70.7% accurate as against 92% human accuracy. For Lambada challenge, it fared worse.

What can be done with GPT-3?

It can undoubtedly spin stories for children stories books, but what it does best is complete codes, write headlines and tweets. More important, it can be used to query a database.