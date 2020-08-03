Explained: What is natural language processing GPT-3, and how it works

GPT-3 is like any artificial intelligence programme, just with a more extensive database.
OpenAI last month launched the third iteration of its natural language processing software called Generative Pretrained Transformer, GPT-3. Quite an enhancement over GPT-2, released in a testing version last year, GPT-3 promises more functionality. It has a larger database than the previous iteration and offers more reliability and accuracy. GPT-3 is like any artificial intelligence programme, just with a more extensive database.
What is natural language processing?
Natural language processing is how a software or programme reads language. It first checks for grammar and then for semantics. The more a software reads, the better it understands. So, if the information fed into the programme increases, so does its understanding. GPT-3 has a database of 175 billion parameters.
How is GPT-3 different? What are the improvements over GPT-2?
When OpenAI released its first iteration of the software, the sole play was advanced machine learning. While GPT-3 has a better AI, no doubt, what differentiates it, is the vast database and high-level processing. It has 100-times the database that GPT-2 had. So, its accuracy is much better, but that does
not mean that it can match human intelligence. But it will certainly be good at specific tasks. Last year, a GPT-2 test showed that the programme had an accuracy of 89% as far as children’s book writing was concerned; humans did only a bit better at 92%. But in the case of Winograd Schema Challenge, it was only 70.7% accurate as against 92% human accuracy. For Lambada challenge, it fared worse.
What can be done with GPT-3?
It can undoubtedly spin stories for children stories books, but what it does best is complete codes, write headlines and tweets. More important, it can be used to query a database.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.