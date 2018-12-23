Explained: How to make WhatsApp Stickers from selfies and photos

The best part of WhatsApp’s new feature is that you can personalise stickers and convert any image into a sticker and send it to your friends, relatives, and colleagues. (Reuters)

WhatsApp Stickers: Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has come up with a new feature for those who are looking to send personalised Stickers to wish their dear ones on Christmas and New Year in a special way. This WhatsApp Stickers feature, according to users, is one of the best things about the world’s most used messaging app.

The best part of WhatsApp’s new feature is that you can personalise stickers and convert any image into a sticker and send it to your friends, relatives, and colleagues. Interestingly, what has made WhatsApp Stickers an instant hit among the users is that the app also allows you to download new and customisable stickers from third-party apps as well.

Here’s how to turn your selfies and photos into WhatsApp Stickers:

WhatsApp users who have received the Stickers update can go to any chat and click on ’emoji’ icon to spot three icons on the bottom tray. The first two icons are of Emoji and GIF, respectively. The third icon is the Stickers icon. On the same screen towards the right-hand side, you will find a ‘+’ icon, which will enable you to turn selfies and photos into WhatsApp Stickers.

Clicking on the ‘+’ icon will open the collection of WhatsApp Stickers. When you scroll down to reach the bottom, you will find ‘Get More Stickers’ option. When you click on it, you will be redirected to Google Play Store.

Click on ‘Sticker Studio – Sticker Maker for WhatsApp’. This app will be downloaded on your smartphone and a separate app icon will be shown.

The ‘Sticker Studio – Sticker Maker for WhatsApp’ will ask you to give permissions to access the phone gallery. You can either click a fresh image or selfie or can choose any image from the phone’s gallery. You can also choose to remove the background from any picture.

After selecting an image, you can draw an outline with your finger to select the sticker area and the sticker will be created. The sticker will be saved in stickerpack. You can also name your stickerpack and then tap on ‘create’.

At least three stickers are needed before you publish your sticker pack. You can click on ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option to find your personalised stickers for WhatsApp.

Now launch WhatsApp and forward the same to your friends and WhatsApp contacts.

WhatsApp Stickers became an instant hit with the users soon after the popular messaging platform announced Stickers update for all users. The buzz around the WhatsApp Stickers can be understood by the fact ‘How to send stickers on WhatsApp’ became the most searched ‘how to’ in India this year, according to search engine Google.