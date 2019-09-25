Explained: How tech makes talent hunt easier

CVViZ is an application that understands the kind of candidates you engage with while hiring.

By Pawan Keswani

The Hiring team is the heart of an organisation. It helps create a legacy by hiring ‘character’ and not just skills. But with changing times, technology has evolved to aid and bring out better latent attraction practices. Development in areas such as Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Chatbots, Augmented Reality, among others, have opened endless possibilities to creatively attract talent. They offer more effective ways of communication and quick assimilation of information—the two key skills a modern recruiter needs.

As the war for talent gets redefined, some of the FAANG companies (Facebook Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) have already started exploring tools for better applicant tracking. These technologies help in building an active pipeline of passive candidates ready to be engaged. Here are a few technology tools that help talent attraction, retention and development:

Automated resume screening uses ML for conversions and analyses the reasons behind candidates’ success based on performance, tenure, and turnover rates. CVViZ is an application that understands the kind of candidates you engage with while hiring. It learns from hiring practices and identifies best-qualified candidates after reviewing years of experience, qualification, etc., and turn them into binary criteria for better understanding.

Candidates who are interviewed often experience repetitive administrative tasks and do not obtain post-interview feedback. With chatbots, candidates get real-time feedback, updates and clear job-requirements; whereas recruiters receive suggestions and recommendations for making direct offers.

AI and IoT are revolutionising hiring processes across locations, industries and organisations. With software that have features to measure Emotional Quotient (EQ), analyse speech, voice modulation, facial cues and tone, companies can better recognize applicants with higher emotional intelligence and seriousness.

Leveraging a candidate’s social and professional network can give insight and reduce the dependency on background checks as the primary source. When it comes to hiring new talent, social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram can bring out a lot of information.

Prejudice is a major concern for recruiters. However, AI is agnostic to biases. Investing in AI tools ensures that one is hiring for the organisation and not for the team. Such pre-screening ensures better adaptability of candidates in the long run.

A few years ago, I worked for a firm that bought and sold advertising space. I came across tools that were being explored by advertisers to track browsing activity through cookies. Today, technology can track their careers page to compile data and profile visitors to make their offering more appealing.

Automation introduced in an organisation only assists in making the existing process better and more robust by eliminating high-volume and repetitive tasks. It also helps in having the right-sized HR team. Having said that, technology can only make an impact if it is implemented correctly. We are at the cusp of exploring new technology and tools that will transform HR and give it a new direction for overall productivity.

The writer is senior staff – HR Business Partner, Juniper Networks IEC