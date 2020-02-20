Expanding Footprints: Microsoft India opens new engineering hub in NCR

Rajiv Kumar, MD, Microsoft India Research & Development

Microsoft has built a strong engineering presence in India over the past two decades and the Redmond, Washington-based firm is now expanding to Noida. Early this week, the IT major announced the setting up of the India Development Centre (IDC), National Capital Region (NCR). IDC NCR is Microsoft’s third development facility in India, serving as a leading centre for driving cutting-edge innovation. The centre will build on Microsoft’s commitment to tapping India’s world class engineering talent to create solutions for global impact.

The India Development Center represents Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services for driving digital innovation. IDC, NCR will play a key role in Microsoft India’s expansion and growth story. The facility will open opportunities for thousands of engineers, with plans to expand to a full-fledged development centre, similar to IDC facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Rajiv Kumar, MD, Microsoft India Research & Development, said, “The launch of the new IDC centre in NCR is a step towards realising IDC’s vision to be a world class development centre and source of innovation for the next billion users. This creates opportunities for engineers to do meaningful work that will have impact across the world. We are excited to tap into the engineering talent available in this part of the country.”

IDC NCR will be home to Microsoft’s engineering teams across various technology groups, including Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Research Group, Cloud & Enterprise Group, and Experience & Devices Group, along with Core Services Engineering and Operations. IDC NCR will also house Mixer, Microsoft’s live streaming gaming platform team, becoming the first center to host the gaming team outside the company headquarters in Redmond.

With this addition, the India Development Center will have teams across all engineering divisions from Microsoft, making IDC a true microcosm of engineering work at Microsoft.