Exciting offer! Get Samsung Galaxy S9+ for just Rs 9,900 via Airtel Store

One of the most talked about smartphones of 2018, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ created waves ever since it hit the market.

One of the most talked about smartphones of 2018, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ has created waves ever since it hit the market. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ was launched in India earlier this year at a price tag of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB model, and what was interesting is that the price for the 256 GB variant could go up to Rs 72,900. Samsung Galaxy S9+ was available for sale from March 16. The device comes in three colours — Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black. However, with such amazing list of features packed in a smartphone, the price makes it really difficult for everyone to afford it. However, there is a way where you can get the Samsung Galaxy S9+ for a lot lesser price.

If you wish to buy Samsung Galaxy S9+, then you can get it for as low as Rs 9,900. To get the price that low, you will need to buy Samsung Galaxy S9+ from Airtel Store. If the low price was not enough for you to entice, then the telecom major has bundled in a lot of benefits. And to reap those benefits on offer you will have to enrol in a plan. If you buy the Samsung Galaxy S9+ from Airtel store, then you will get 80 GB data per month, paired with a free Amazon Prime subscription, as well as free handset damage protection. If these benefits were not enough then there is the benefit of unlimited calling as well.

As mentioned earlier, the telecom major has a plan paired up with a one-time payment of Rs 9,900 for the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The plan from Airtel is for Rs 2,799. And you will need to pay the sum of Rs 2,799 for a period of 24 months from the date of activation. What this entails is that if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S9+ at Rs 9,900, then you will need to subscribe to the plan from Airtel. The one-time payment of Rs 9,900 is for the 64 GB variant, if you wish to buy the 128 GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S9+, then you will need to make a one-time payment of Rs 13,900.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications

The Galaxy S9+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets its power from Exynos 9810 SoC which can be paired with a 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a huge a 3500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets a dual rear camera which as dual OIS. There are two lenses on the back, one wide-angle lens with Super-Speed Dual Pixel 12MP autofocus which has a variable aperture between f/1.5 & f/2.4. Meanwhile, the other sensor is a telephoto lens with 12MP autofocus f/2.4 sensor.