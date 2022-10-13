Excitel launches 400Mbps Plan in India; check all the details

5G has become a reality now but it will take some time to reach every corner of the country. However, fibre broadband and 5G are two different things but with the same purpose – to deliver high speed internet.

Taking a shot on fibre broadband connection, Excitel has launched its 400 Mbps plan. Excitel’s website shows that the plan is available in four monthly subscriptions- 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and as an annual plan. These plans are priced at Rs 833, Rs 699, Rs 659, and Rs 599 for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and a year respectively.

There are no installation charges for the connection, as per the company, however users will have to pay Rs 2,000 as security deposit for the ONU device provided by Excitel. The company claims to replace the ONU device within five working days, in case it is faulty. The basic plan notably doesn’t come with OTT subscription benefit; however, users can add on OTT subscriptions to their broadband plan.

Other than the 400 Mbps plan, the fibre broadband provider offers 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps as well. The 200 Mbps plan offers the service in four different monthly plans – 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, and an annual plan. The plan starts at Rs 592 for 3 months and costs Rs 522, Rs 470, Rs 424 for 6 months, 9 months, and annual subscriptions respectively.

Meanwhile, the 300 Mbps plan costs Rs 667, Rs 635, Rs 565, and Rs 530 for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, and annual subscription respectively. The plans mentioned here are sourced from Excitel’s website for Delhi NCR and is exclusive of all taxes.