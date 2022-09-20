Excitel announces introductory offer: No onboarding charges, 300 Mbps plan under Rs 600

To celebrate the beginning of festive season, popular internet service provider company Excitel today launched an introductory offer for its users. The new offering aims to ease hassles related to onboarding and offers 300 Mbps internet speed at less than R 600 with zero onboarding charges for first time users.

The company currently offers four plans under its 300Mbps plan- 3 Months at Rs 667 per month, 6 Months at Rs 635 per month, 9 Months at Rs 565 per month and 12 Months at Rs 530 per month.

Launched as only a one-time offer, the new offering can be availed by a subscriber only at the time of onboarding or if switching from another broadband to Excitel. The offer is available in all Excitel operating cities. Customers can activate the plan by visiting Excitel’s website and filling out the form, or by contacting their Excitel Regional Partner

Excitel says that the new plan comes at a time when more and more people are switching to fiber broadband owing to the continued education, work, and entertainment from home. Speaking on the launch, Vivek Raina, CEO of Excitel, said, “We at Excitel are working towards building solutions that offer ease to our customers, be it policies to ensure reduced time customer redressal or for data plans that are affordable. The launch of our introductory offer is another endeavour to reduce customer hassle when switching to fiber to the home services.”

Recently, the company announced the addition of 400 Mbps plans to meet the growing demand for high-speed broadband, with prices starting at Rs 599 per month. In addition to expanding high-speed internet plans, the company has expanded value-added services through its OTT bundle pack, which provides free access to leading OTT channels.

Excitel offers 200Mbps, 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps broadband plans. These are bundled into 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months validity plans. The 200Mbps plans start at Rs 400 a month, 300 Mbps starts at Rs 530 per month and lastly the 400Mbps plan starts at Rs 599 per month.