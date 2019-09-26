Everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 7T Series

The OnePlus Launch Event in India will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on the evening of September 26.

Just five months after the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus is all set to unveil the mid-cycle refresh of its smartphones on September 26. Dubbed the OnePlus 7T Series, the devices will be first launched in India and North America, followed by the European launch on October 10. OnePlus commands the largest share of the premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) according to an analysis of India’s smartphone market by Counterpoint Research. In 2018, amidst a global slowdown on smartphone sales, while the shipments for Apple and Samsung declined year-on-year, OnePlus became the fastest growing brand in the premium segment.

India is one of the company’s most important markets and contributes to almost a third of its global revenue.

OnePlus Launch Event

The OnePlus Launch Event in India will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on the evening of September 26. The event will see the presence of both the founders – Pete Lau, the CEO, and Carl Pei – along with Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus India.

Like in the past, OnePlus had put out tickets for its launch event to allow its community members to get a chance to be a part of the mega event. The ticket sales went live on September 20th but were sold out in under 70 seconds.

For all those who missed out, OnePlus will also live stream the event on YouTube.

Evolution of design

Design has been one of the core pillars for OnePlus. While for several brands, design is often an afterthought, OnePlus makes it the focus.

Last year, OnePlus became the first in the industry to release a smartphone with a four-curved, matte-frosted glass back. The company has shared that it took three years of testing and perfecting to finalize the development of the groundbreaking chemical etching process. It allowed them to bring its signature matte-frosted glass to the Midnight Black and Silk White variants of the OnePlus 6.

Now, the OnePlus 7T sports a new “smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance” and a reimagined camera housing. The triple camera module at the back is arranged in a circular design with perfect symmetry from any orientation.

The stunning new blue chassis showcased in the official renders looks quite different from the glossy Nebula Blue that debuted with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The forum post mentions that the company went through fifty design iterations, before landing on what they think is ‘something pretty special’. The creative force between the new visual look for the 7T Series is Mats Hakansson. In his illustrious design career, the OnePlus Creative Director has partnered with the likes of Nike, MAC Cosmetics, Calvin Klein, and W Hotels Worldwide. Mats attended the prestigious Parsons School of Design, noted as one of the world’s foremost art and design schools, in New York City.

A New Era

The theme of the OnePlus 7T launch event is ‘A New Era’. Going into the launch, OnePlus has updated its branding elements, including an updated color scheme and a new typeface.

The refreshed color palette and the interplay between background and text colors stands out and the new font (Neue Haas Grotesk) with its smooth curves and refined spacing has a good balance of form and function.

This time around, OnePlus has also revamped the packaging of the new devices after persisting with the same box design through the generations. Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, called it ‘Red and bold’ and a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design.

What’s new

The OnePlus 7T will pack in a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display and come with a 90Hz refresh rate just like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

While the OnePlus 7 Pro already charged very quickly – 0% to 100% in less than 90 minutes – the OnePlus 7T is expected to best that timing. OnePlus calls Warp Charge 30T as the best charging solution for real-world usage. That said, there won’t be support for wireless charging since OnePlus believes that the technology doesn’t currently offer the fast experience that they would like to add to their devices.

Android 10 out of the box

OnePlus is the fastest smartphone maker to offer Android 10 to its devices, outside of Google with its Pixel phones. The company has already announced a staged rollout of OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

This Android 10 upgrade also comes a brand new UI design and a new Game Space feature that joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience.

The upcoming OnePlus 7T will, in fact, be the first smartphone in the market to come with Android 10 with Google apps and services out of the box.

Experience in person

After every OnePlus launch, OnePlus users and enthusiasts get a chance to experience the newly unveiled products at its pop-up events. The pop-up events for the OnePlus 7T will be held across 8 cities in India starting from September 27.

OnePlus pop-ups will be held in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. The location details can be found here – oneplus.in/popups. At the pop-ups, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1500 and early birds will get exclusive OnePlus merchandise including backpacks, smartphone accessories, hoodies, and more.

If you’re looking to buy one, you can instead head to the company’s exclusive Experience Stores as well as Service Centers to pre-book the OnePlus 7T and receive one-time accidental screen replacement, 50% off on Bullets Wireless 2 headsets, and an instant discount of Rs 1500 for credit card payments.