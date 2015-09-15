Evernote app’s India userbase crosses 5-mn mark; among top 5 mkts

Cross platform note-taking app Evernote today said it has crossed the five-million user mark in India, making it the fifth largest market for the US-based firm.

At the end of February 2013, the company had announced reaching the one-million user mark in India.

“The rate at which Evernote has grown in the last few years is a strong testament to Evernote’s fit with the Indian market. We are certain that the Indian market will continue to experience massive growth in the coming years,” Evernote General Manager Asia Pacific Troy Malone said.

Founded in 2007, Evernote is privately-held company headquartered in Redwood City, California with nearly 400 employees. Its products reach more than 100 million users worldwide.

The company said India is among the top four countries with exponential new user acquisition rates, along with the US, Brazil and China.

India ranks number five in terms of total userbase.

The US ranks as the top market for Evernote with 25 million users, followed by China (17 million), Taiwan (seven million), Brazil (6 million) and India with 5 million users.

“Our new users have increased by 3,000 per cent between December 2010 and September 2015. Evernote users in India are growing rapidly and we expect to meet our next five million users in record time as well. We see great potential in the country moving forward,” it added.

Maharashtra (24.42 per cent), Karnataka (20.28 per cent) and Delhi (20.25 per cent) regions recorded top user activity on average, the company said.