Ever wondered how many products Xiaomi has launched so far? Company has the answer

Xiaomi has established a reputation for offering high-end features at relatively low prices. While it is widely known for smartphones and tablets, Xiaomi manufactures and launches a variety of products including items of clothing, home appliances, and personal grooming items. Xiaomi brand Mijia undertakes building all the gadgets that aren’t related to mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, while the company itself is responsible for all those products.

While Xiaomi launches its smartphones, accessories, and a few other odd items outside China, most of its product lines are exclusively available in its homeland. In India, Xiaomi has a good range of smartphones primarily targeting the entry-level and budget segments, while smartphones such as Mi Mix 2S are more on the pricier bracket. Apart from the phones, Xiaomi sells earphones, Bluetooth speakers, televisions, fitness bands, weighing scale, power banks, and air purifiers among other products.

With such a large portfolio, it is hard to keep a track of all the products that have been launched by Xiaomi so far. However, the company has now released a new product video that aims to make it clear for ‘Mi Fans’ to know more about the company and the number of products it has launched. Xiaomi spokesperson Donovan Sung has posted a video on Twitter that touts Xiaomi’s IoT platform with over 100 million connected devices. This includes AI speakers rice cookers, drones, and more.

The video showcases all the product genres and the respective items launched under them moving around in changing background settings. While one frame shows the living room, the other demonstrates a setting in an office. Watch the video here:

#Xiaomi offers a broad range of consumer products, including AI speakers, rice cookers, drones and more. We’ve already built the world’s largest IoT platform with 100M+ connected devices. Check out this video and let us know what product you’re looking forward to the most! pic.twitter.com/hZbwYLxi8A — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) June 26, 2018

Xiaomi is set to launch a new device soon as it has teased a global launch event on Twitter. The company has asked the followers to help it choose a location for the event. The options given by the company include Asia, Africa, Europe, and Mars. Since Mars is not a practical location to hold the event, Xiaomi might choose one of three continents to launch its new product, which is speculated to the Mi A2 – the successor to the last year’s Mi A1.