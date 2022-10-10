EU mandate: USB-C to charge AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024

Apple is reportedly trying hands on to feature USB-C charging on its AirPods and Mac accessories line up in the coming years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This news comes after the decision of the European Union to mandate USB-C charging on not only the new smartphones, but headphones and tablets as well by 2024. However, the legislation is yet to be signed into law, but it received the approval from the European Parliament last week.

Gurman believes that Cupertino’s tech giant might feature a USB-C port with the release of next-gen AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max by 2024 and the Mac accessories – Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad could make USB-C a reality by next year.

Gurman is also known to report earlier this year that the tech giant is testing its iPhones with USB-C charging, however – the USB-C iPhones are expected to become a reality by at least 2023 “at the earliest”. He writes in his newsletter that he “thinks” that iPhone 15 as well as the entry-level iPads could come along a USB-C port.

Moreover, it seems the presence of USB-C on Apple products would be for a short period of time – as the Cupertino’s tech giant will ultimately bring inductive charging to iPhones as well as iPads “in the next few years” to play along the legislation, as the rule doesn’t apply to devices which don’t support wired charging.

Apple has introduced USB-C for devices earlier as well for MacBooks and iPads – so, it’s safe to assume that the tech giant doesn’t hate the USB-C but the lightning port has an edge over the USB-C as it’s Apple’s signature port.