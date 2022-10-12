EU mandate effect: Apple tipped to launch iPhone 15 with USB C but future may be portless

After lots of hustle and bustle, the European Union has managed to establish a new law to promote the universal charging port. And, USB-C is the new universal charging port. Notably, USB-C has become a standard for most, the only exception remains Apple as it has kept Lightning port as the standard for years now. The EU mandate, if passed into a law, will however mean Apple will have to make some changes.

As per the new law, all portable electronic devices will need to have USB-C ports, starting Autumn 2024, however – Apple will reportedly bring the change sooner and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Cupertino’s tech giant will possibly make the switch in 2023, what he means that iPhone 15 series will witness this change in 2023.

WILL APPLE DITCH THE PORTS?

It can be speculated that Apple might adapt the mandate quickly – Cupertino’s tech giant will always have a ‘plan of action’ for the future. What Gurman believes is that Apple will move the USB-C to the base iPad later this year – as it is the only iPad which still has Lightning. Apple’s portfolio of devices with Lightning port isn’t just limited to iPhones and the mentioned iPad – AirPods, Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad also feature the lightning port but it will slowly change.

WIRELESS iPHONES ON THE CARDS?

Coming to what’s going in our minds, Will Apple ditch the ports? It remains an unsolved puzzle. EU mandate notes that devices with wireless charging are exempted from the law. Gurman also adds that USB use will be “short-lived” on Apple devices. It could be the beginning of Apple’s masterplan to introduce “only” wirelessly charging iPhones.

Another analyst claims that Apple isn’t happy with the change to USB-C, however – its noteworthy that the lightning port technology still uses USB 2.0 – which is ancient now and the same needs an upgrade as it becomes blood, sweat and tears to transfer data from one device to another using the old, “ancient” port.