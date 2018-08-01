ERP project: Hudco gets mega tech push

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), a central government public sector unit (PSU) mandated to finance urban housing as well as urban infrastructure projects, is overhauling its IT infrastructure to make itself more agile and flexible.

“We are working on a large-scale ERP project that will enable us to remove silos by integrating different systems and modules on one platform. This will help the top management in having greater visibility across various segments of the HUDCO businesses,” said HUDCO CMD M Ravi Kanth.

Traditionally, the different wings of Hudco use various software, modules, and packages for their day-to-day operation. But senior officials at Hudco said that with the proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing, they are looking to add next-gen technology to make the PSU agile and flexible.

“We have modernised our data centres by laying 10GB optical fibre network backbone with CAT 6 cabling and the Oracle Database Server has also been upgraded to Oracle 12c with WebLogic as middleware. Continuously, we are looking for technology that can help us do our work in a more efficient way,” said Kanth.

The PSU’s tryst with technology is not new. Technology also came handy for the corporation which is spread across 22 states, when it was facing the problems of delay in board meetings and team co-ordination. Setting up a video conferencing facility across all the regional offices streamlined holding of meetings. It also saved money and time spent on travelling as the meetings could be held from anywhere.

“We are using video conferencing as an important communication tool for connecting with regional heads, customers and directors. We have deployed video conferencing solutions at our headquarters and across 20 regional offices with Full HD camera, microphone, cables, and wireless remote control,” said Kanth.

Hudco is keen to promote technology and Digital India in its operations, said Kanth. “That is why we have financed 23 schemes of IT parks in six states. These IT parks help state governments in creating necessary IT infrastructure for entrepreneurship and employment generation,” said Kanth.