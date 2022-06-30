Epson EcoTank L8180 Photo Printer: Get studio-like prints at home

I have seen most offices stick to black & white printing in order to cut costs. But trust me, colour is attention-grabbing; bright and attractive green, red or blue colours get noticed and often stand apart from monochrome or neutral shades. Sales & marketing teams can make copious use of colours in order to make their presentations more lively. Ditto for the creative lot, such as photo enthusiasts and content creators, who are normally self-employed. The need for a quality photo printer has become compelling for our yet-to-return-to-normal working schedules. Even school and college students can make judicious use of photo printers for their assignments.

Japan’s Epson is trying to attract the aforementioned target audience with its EcoTank L8180 photo printer. Designed uniquely to cater to photo studios and photo enthusiasts, L8180 is a multifunction printer that delivers a higher colour gamut for great quality photo prints, with powerful performance and affordability. We spent a fortnight with the new Epson creation and strongly feel it’s a great machine for remote working, home offices and more.

The Epson EcoTank L8180 is priced at Rs 54,999. Appearance wise, it is compact, stylish and can print, copy and scan with ease using an impressive 10.9cm colour optional touchscreen, 5-way media handling and unique 6-colour inks. Yes, you heard it right. This new photo printer comes packed with six unique colour inks (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black, Grey and Pigment black). With this combination, the printer can deliver attractive borderless prints of up to A3+ size that have superior colour reproduction for large photos, photo albums, etc.

In addition, the Epson smart panel app enables the user to control the printer from smart devices to print, copy documents and even set up and troubleshoot the printer. Going further, the printer uses Epson Claria ET premium inks with Multi-Size Dot Technology to produce attractive and long-lasting photos. It can print great black and white photos too with the 2 blacks and grey inks combination. Equipped with multipath paper feed option for prints of up to A3+ size, this printer has a high page yield Ink Bottle, scan up to 21.59 cm x 35.56 cm. It can even print directly on Inkjet coated CDs/DVDs.

The L8180 photo printer is powered by Epson’s proprietary Micro Piezo technology, which helps deliver faster prints and uses Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, which consumes less power, thereby saving money and helping the environment. The low power consumption also ensures that there are no interruptions during power cuts as the printer can even work on a conventional UPS. The device is equipped with a host of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, SD card and USB flash drives for seamless printing.

Siva Kumar, senior general manager – Inkjet Printers, Epson India, said, “The EcoTank L8180 will represent a new era in photo printing and supports a host of applications like photo albums and passport photographs, combined with low print cost and high-quality prints.”

Let me list some of the things I liked about the L8180 photo printer. It is compact & stylish with enhanced print quality and low running cost. It gives high page yield and has multiple paper feeding paths for convenience. In other words, it’s multi-functional and versatile while keeping things affordable, compact, and, importantly, reliable.

SPECIFICATIONS

Optical touch panel: LCD, 10.9cm

Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi (with variable-sized Droplet technology)

Number of inks & type: 6 colour, Black (Pigment), Black (Dye), Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Grey

Ink per bottle: Rs 989

Scanner type: Flatbed colour image scanner up to Legal (21.59cm x 35.56cm)

Printing size: Up to A3+ (Simplex)/ Up to A4 (Duplex)

Estimated street price: Rs 54,999