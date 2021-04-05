Epson EcoTank L15160 Printer: A fine choice for home and office use

The Epson L15160 printer comes equipped with auto-duplex capabilities which help save 50% on paper costs and consumption.

Let’s face it, the extraordinary disruption caused by the pandemic in our work and learning lives forced us to bring our laptops home in a bag…but leave our office/academic printers behind! However, working and studying at home means printing at home too, right? Well, the demand growth curve of the household printer market shows a straight upward trend, as indicated by numerous technology firms, who are in an overdrive to come up with offerings that are easy to set up, are feature-rich so that they can print, scan, copy and fax, and most important, are economical when it comes to daily operation.

This reviewer has a habit of reading the fine print on physical paper only. Therefore, anything written on the laptop screen has to be invariably printed for one’s peace of mind and I am sure, there are many others out there who inculcate this habit. Most modern printers don’t only come with document printing features. They also have other great functions like scanning, copying, and even fax. As we all know, good printers are mostly expensive, and the Epson EcoTank L15160 printer is no exception. Priced at Rs 96,499, the new EcoTank printer is compact, wide-format and stylish multifunction printer with the capacity for high performance colour and mono printing needs. It ticks all the boxes right when it comes to meeting the key consumer demands – print quality, print speed and wireless connectivity. Let us take a deep-dive to check out some of its key features and overall running.

The Epson L15160 is powered by Epson’s proprietary PrecisionCore technology. The latest DURABrite ET INK gives you sharp and crystal-clear prints. With a compact design, the L15160 can fit into your office easily with its small footprint. The printer helps to deliver fast print speed. Specifically, the new Epson printer is designed for A3 tasks with A3+ print, scan, copy and fax. The new model is targeted towards small and medium business (SMB), corporate and government offices, architect firms, photocopy shops and stationary stores with high demand for business printing and photocopying. The point I am trying to make is that this Epson creation might come with a somewhat hefty price tag, however the market audience that it is designed to cater to, where printing jobs are extraordinary high, the Epson L15160 will aptly justify your investment in the long run.

The Epson L15160 is designed for A3 tasks with A3+ print, scan, copy and fax. The new printer offers very low print costs, low power consumption, extremely low cost of ownership and a high page yield of up to 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 pages in colour to reduce the inconvenience of frequent refills. The printer also come equipped with a various connectivity options for seamless printing, such as Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet.

The Epson L15160 printer comes equipped with auto-duplex capabilities which help save 50% on paper costs and consumption. The printer is specifically designed for customers who are concerned about their printing costs and are environment conscious.

Here are some of the things I liked about this Epson machine. First, it is mainly designed for work use or, as in the present environment, home use for office work and learning. Second, it’s compact and lightweight yet highly functional, offering enhanced speed and connectivity. Three, it also has an auto-duplex feature so you can print on both sides, thereby saving a lot of paper. Four, you can also connect this printer to a Wi-Fi connection, so you can print, scan, and copy anywhere and anytime! Five, with the touchscreen control panel, you can easily choose which document to print and manage the paper format settings.

At a time when a blended work/learning environment is staring at us, it is imperative to invest in a good and sturdy printer that can benefit you in the long run, not something that will break in just a month or two. With the Epson L15160, you can get a business-class print with sharper and clearer text/graphics in just a few seconds and hence it finds a strong recommendation especially for those with high printing needs.

Estimated street price: Rs 96,499