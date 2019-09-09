End of the road for Windows 7 as Microsoft banks on Windows 10’s popularity

While many would be surprised by the company’s decision, the move does have some basis

There’s sad news for users who still rave about Windows 7 over Windows 10 as Microsoft has announced a major decision.

In less than six months, the tech giant is formally ending the support for its massively popular OS – Windows 7. This means that the software updates and technical assistance which help secure the PC will not be available for the popular operating system.

However, it won’t be abrupt.

In its March blog post, Microsoft said it will notify its users towards the last leg of 2019 and recommend actions for its users to undertake ahead of Windows 7 ending of support.

The major move means that users will not be receiving important updates for the older operating system beginning from January 2020, the Satya Nadella-led tech major had announced in a blog post earlier in August.

While many would be surprised by the company’s decision, the move does have some basis. As per NetMarketShare, the latest operating system by Microsoft has an impressive 50 percent share of the Microsoft market.

This seems to be quite a change as the Windows 7 has been fairly popular even after the introduction of the Windows 10.

The company wrote, “Microsoft made a commitment to provide 10 years of product support for Windows 7 when it was released on October 22, 2009. When this 10-year period ends, Microsoft will discontinue Windows 7 support so that we can focus our investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences.”

Adding that the support day will end on January 14, 2020 for Windows 7, Microsoft advised its users to switch to Windows 10 before January 2020.

Notably, the Windows 10 free upgrade offer came to a close way back – in July 2016. In order to get have Windows 10 in your PC, you will have to purchase a new device or if you already have a compatible system, buy a full version of the software to upgrade your current system. The company has recommended that users should not install Windows 10 on an older device, citing compatible issues as there’s a possibility they would have a “reduced feature availability,” Microsoft said in its blog post.