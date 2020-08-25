  • MORE MARKET STATS

End of an era: Netizens can’t keep calm as Microsoft decides to pull the plug on Internet Explorer

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:00 AM

Internet Explorer is not the only browser Microsoft is ending the support for. As per the tech giant’s plan, the legacy version of Edge would also be dropped by March next year.

Over the years, the Microsoft-owner browser also became the subject of several jokes and memes.

Internet Explorer: Microsoft will pull out the support for Internet Explorer 11 across its Microsoft 365 apps and services in August next year. On August 17, 2021, online services of Microsoft like Outlook, Office 365, OneDrive and more would not be supporting the browser. Apart from that, the tech giant is also set to end the support for the browser on November 30 this year for the Microsoft Teams web app.

While over the years, internet users have largely strayed away from Internet Explorer, the browser still triggered some nostalgia among the early users of the world wide web. Soon after the explosion of the www, the Internet Explorer, which had the first mover advantage, was overtaken by Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari and others. Over the years, the Microsoft-owner browser also became the subject of several jokes and memes. However, that didn’t stop the netizens from flooding the social media with tributes for the old browser.

Some users made an obituary for the browser.

Others however, took to humour to bid farewell to Internet Explorer.

While Microsoft has brought down the curtains on the 25-year-old browser, it is hoping that it can recapture the market with Microsoft Edge, its Chromium-based browser. For now, businesses would be allowed to access old sites that were especially built for Internet Explorer 11 in Windows 10.

