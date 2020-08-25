End of an era: Netizens can’t keep calm as Microsoft decides to pull the plug on Internet Explorer

Over the years, the Microsoft -owner browser also became the subject of several jokes and memes.

Internet Explorer: Microsoft will pull out the support for Internet Explorer 11 across its Microsoft 365 apps and services in August next year. On August 17, 2021, online services of Microsoft like Outlook, Office 365, OneDrive and more would not be supporting the browser. Apart from that, the tech giant is also set to end the support for the browser on November 30 this year for the Microsoft Teams web app.

While over the years, internet users have largely strayed away from Internet Explorer, the browser still triggered some nostalgia among the early users of the world wide web. Soon after the explosion of the www, the Internet Explorer, which had the first mover advantage, was overtaken by Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari and others. Over the years, the Microsoft-owner browser also became the subject of several jokes and memes. However, that didn’t stop the netizens from flooding the social media with tributes for the old browser.

Some users made an obituary for the browser.

After 25 years, Microsoft finally decided to kill #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/YOBq8WlJ9h — Jayasree (@sudo_Jayasree) August 20, 2020

The company has said that it will end support for Internet Explorer from August 17, 2021, onwards. This means that after August 17, 2021, the browser will stop working on Microsoft products such as Office 365, Outlook, and others #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/0MVibRM6x3 — Mudassar WaHaB (@mudassar_wahab) August 21, 2020

My first browser was IE. ????#InternetExplorer — Seema Saharan ????BashWoman???? (@SeemaSaharan5) August 21, 2020

How many times we have to say goodbye to #InternetExplorer ????‍♂️#GoodByeInternetExplorer — Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) August 21, 2020

Others however, took to humour to bid farewell to Internet Explorer.

How long will it take for Internet Explorer to realize its dead?#InternetExplorer

Thanks for helping download google chrome❤️ — Mclovin (@KarmaMclovin) August 21, 2020

#InternetExplorer

I

I am

I am gonna

I am gonna miss

I am gonna miss you

Sorry for slow loading but I was a fan of Internet Explorer. The one which was the best Chrome downloader. pic.twitter.com/53sh7TKL57 — Adarsh Gupta (@reallyadarsh) August 21, 2020

While Microsoft has brought down the curtains on the 25-year-old browser, it is hoping that it can recapture the market with Microsoft Edge, its Chromium-based browser. For now, businesses would be allowed to access old sites that were especially built for Internet Explorer 11 in Windows 10.

Internet Explorer is not the only browser Microsoft is ending the support for. As per the tech giant’s plan, the legacy version of Edge would also be dropped by March next year.