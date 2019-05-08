Enabling spectacular experiences through advances in sound technologies

By Pankaj Kedia Technology continues to permeate into more and more aspects of our life everyday. In the current era of digital transformation, several technological disruptions have come together to create powerful tools that are reshaping entertainment experiences. As the entertainment ecosystem continues to evolve, advances in\u00a0audio and visual technology plays a vital role to enhance and elevate the overall experience. The amalgamation of\u00a0audio video technology with the art of storytelling go hand in hand to give storytellers the ability and power to create a memorable experience for audiences. Indians love entertainment in all forms and sizes\u2014be it on the big screen, on the radio, on the television sets, or, most recently, on the mobile screens. Content is being created and consumed in newer formats and in more languages than ever before. Entertainment is being consumed on-the-go, be it movies or original shows on various streaming platforms or music. In fact, increased smartphone adoption and internet penetration have contributed significantly to this increased demand for entertainment. Importance of sound technologies Sound is an extremely important element of the overall experience, one that can make or break your entire experience. With evolving content consumption patterns amongst Indian consumers today, they are increasingly focusing on an enhanced sound delivery. Our audio technologies\u2014Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos have transformed the way sound is being created and consumed today. Dolby brings innovations to people through collaborations with artists, the film industry, A\/V companies, businesses and others worldwide. We have collaborated with several device manufacturers, services and content creators to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. We work with several stakeholders in the content creation chain, right from directors, to sound mixers, to build strong collaborations. Read Also| Dawn of B2B startups: 3,200 new ventures emerged till 2018, tripled in 5 years against market misconception Now, with evolving consumption patterns, technologies have also evolved and reached mobile devices, HD broadcasters and OTT video platforms. In a mobile-first market like India, the mobile device is increasingly becoming an important entertainment hub. We expect to see even more interplay of the device, content and services in the coming times. The overall understanding is that the audience of today is seeking memorable and spectacular experiences wherever they go. So, the need of the hour is to offer them immersive experience which stays with them long after they have turned the screen off. In the coming times, the landscape across industries and sectors will change rapidly but in these dynamic environments, the goal will continue to offer experiences that bring entertainment to life while redefining the sound landscape in India. The writer is managing director,\u00a0Emerging Markets \u2013 Dolby